Left Menu

276 people missing in Raigad since 14 months: Police

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 03-03-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 09:12 IST
276 people missing in Raigad since 14 months: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 276 people, including over 150 women, have gone missing in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the last 14 months, police here said.

Many of the women left their homes due to domestic disputes, for jobs or over love affairs following opposition from their family members, the Raigad police said in a release.

The police had also registered 280 cases pertaining to domestic assault or cruelty during the period. Out of these cases, 13 were based on complaints lodged by men against women, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022