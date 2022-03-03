Over 178.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

The Central government on Thursday informed that it has provided more than 178.48 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,78,48,14,200 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 15.19 crore (15,19,06,236) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered," the Ministry added. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Central Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

