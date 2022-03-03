Russia imposes 30% commission on forex purchases by individuals - brokers
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:09 IST
Russia's central bank has imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges, brokers told Reuters, citing a letter from the regulator.
The central bank has not immediately replied to a request for comment.
