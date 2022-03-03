Russia imposes 30% commission on forex purchases by individuals - brokers

Russia's central bank has imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges, brokers told Reuters, citing a letter from the regulator.

The central bank has not immediately replied to a request for comment.

