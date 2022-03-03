Left Menu

Kazakhstan looks for cargo shipping routes bypassing Russia - govt

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:38 IST
Kazakhstan looks for cargo shipping routes bypassing Russia - govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is in talks to ship cargoes through the Latvian ports of Riga and Ventspils as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey corridor following European sanctions against Russian shippers, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday.

Kazakh exporters have encountered difficulties getting their cargoes shipped via Russia's Novorossiysk and St Petersburg ports, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022