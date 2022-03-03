Kazakhstan looks for cargo shipping routes bypassing Russia - govt

Kazakhstan is in talks to ship cargoes through the Latvian ports of Riga and Ventspils as well as the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey corridor following European sanctions against Russian shippers, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday.

Kazakh exporters have encountered difficulties getting their cargoes shipped via Russia's Novorossiysk and St Petersburg ports, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said in a statement.

