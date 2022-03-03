Left Menu

Royal Australian Navy undertakes cross deck operations with INS Shivalik

The MH 60R Helo of HMAS Arunta, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), undertook cross deck operations with Indian Navy Ship (INS) Shivalik today at the sea phase of MILAN 2022, said Indian Navy in a statement.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:08 IST
Royal Australian Navy undertakes cross deck operations with INS Shivalik
The MH 60R Helo of HMAS Arunta, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) undertakes cross deck operations with INS Shivalik. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The MH 60R Helo of HMAS Arunta, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), undertook cross deck operations with Indian Navy Ship (INS) Shivalik today at the sea phase of MILAN 2022, said Indian Navy in a statement. A total of 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine are participating in the multilateral naval exercise being conducted in the Bay of Bengal.

The Sea Phase of MILAN 2022 from March 1 to 4 aims to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices amongst the participating navies. The schedule includes weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres, added the navy in the statement. The sea phase of MILAN 2022 includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022