Macau government extends casino licences to December - media

Casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months, public broadcaster TDM reported on Thursday, citing a city official, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world's biggest casino hub. Economy and Finance Secretary Lei Wai Nong, speaking after a Legislative Assembly meeting, said Macau's casino licences that were due to expire on June 26 will be extended to Dec. 31. He said authorities would start the rebidding process once the city's legislature had passed a revised law.

Macau's six operators, Wynn Macau, Sands China , MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, all have to reapply to maintain operations in the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony.

