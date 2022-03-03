Left Menu

Macau government extends casino licences to December - media

Casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months, public broadcaster TDM reported on Thursday, citing a city official, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world's biggest casino hub.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-03-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:18 IST
Macau government extends casino licences to December - media
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months, public broadcaster TDM reported on Thursday, citing a city official, allowing more time for a highly anticipated rebidding process in the world's biggest casino hub. Economy and Finance Secretary Lei Wai Nong, speaking after a Legislative Assembly meeting, said Macau's casino licences that were due to expire on June 26 will be extended to Dec. 31. He said authorities would start the rebidding process once the city's legislature had passed a revised law.

Macau's six operators, Wynn Macau, Sands China , MGM China, SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, all have to reapply to maintain operations in the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022