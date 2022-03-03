Pro-Russian separatists threaten Ukraine's Mariupol with strikes
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 11:52 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Pro-Russian forces may launch targeted strikes on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless Ukrainian forces there surrender, the Interfax news agency quoted Donetsk separatist commander Eduard Basurin as saying on Thursday.
Russia and separatists say they have encircled the city of 430,000 located on the Azov Sea coast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Azov Sea
- Pro-Russian
- Russia
- Interfax
- Donetsk
- Eduard Basurin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics
Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical
Blinken slams Russia over Navalny trial that could extend jail term by 15 years
Winter Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva burst into tears after return at Beijing 2022 amid doping scandal