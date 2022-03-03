Left Menu

SC asks AG to help in evacuation of medical students stranded in Ukraine near Romania border

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine near the Romania border.A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of a lawyer that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania.

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine near the Romania border.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of a lawyer that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

"Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility," the lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

''We have all sympathies with them. But what can the court do,'' the bench said.

It, however, asked the top law officer to consider extending help to the stranded students.

As per reports from Kyiv, Russia has stepped up its attack on Ukraine.

