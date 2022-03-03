Russia hits communications facility in Kyiv, takes town near Kharkiv -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:34 IST
Russian forces have struck a radio and television centre in Kyiv and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.
Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kyiv this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine's information warfare.
