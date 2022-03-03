Left Menu

France to call for ceasefire in Ukraine in UN Security Council - Le Drian

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:35 IST
France to call for ceasefire in Ukraine in UN Security Council - Le Drian
Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)
  • Country:
  • France

France will propose a resolution to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to demand a ceasefire to the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television on Thursday.

The French presidency had said earlier that France envisaged taking such a step.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has the right to veto any substantive resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022