France to call for ceasefire in Ukraine in UN Security Council - Le Drian

France will propose a resolution to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to demand a ceasefire to the war in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television on Thursday.
The French presidency had said earlier that France envisaged taking such a step.
As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has the right to veto any substantive resolution.
