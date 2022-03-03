Left Menu

Govt gives nod to formation of Village Defense Guards in J-K

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a nod to the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:38 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs has given a nod to the formation of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The members of the Village Defence Groups will be designated as Village Defence Guards.

In more vulnerable areas, the order stated that persons (VI category) who shall be leading/ coordinating the VDG would be paid of Rs 4500 per month and other persons (V2 category) who are members of these VDGs on a voluntary basis will be paid a uniform rate Rs 4000 per month. "VDGs will function under the direction of SP/SSP of the concerned district," the order read.

The revised scheme will, however, be made effective only after apprising the High Court. In case of vacancy, the decision to fill up the same will be taken later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

