China says more than 3,000 of its citizens have left Ukraine

More than 3,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine have been safely relocated to neighbouring countries, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing on Thursday.

Unlike many countries, China did not tell its roughly 6,000 citizens in Ukraine to leave the country in the days leading up to last Thursday's invasion by Russia, announcing evacuation plans soon after it had begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)