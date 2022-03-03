Deputy minister: Russia continues contacts with U.S. - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:47 IST
Moscow is continuing contact with Washington, mostly through embassies, and believes talks with Ukraine in Belarus can produce results, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.
At the same time, Ryabkov said he believed the goals of the Russian military operation in Ukraine would be fully achieved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
