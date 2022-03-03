Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region, no water or power in Mariupol city
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.
Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Japan watching Ukraine situation with grave concern -govt spokesperson
Blinken discusses Ukraine crisis with visiting Albanian Prime Minister
FOREX-Euro pauses rally but holds steady as traders eye Ukraine tensions