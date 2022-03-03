Left Menu

Ukraine says 34 civilians killed in Kharkiv region, no water or power in Mariupol city

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 13:54 IST
Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.

