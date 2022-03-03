Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia

Ukrainian diplomats formerly based in Moscow arrived in Latvia on Wednesday evening, Latvia's foreign minister said.

"Latvia welcomes Ukrainian diplomats who left Moscow and crossed the Latvian-Russian border last night," minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday.

Latvia said on Saturday it would give refuge to the diplomats after receiving their plea for help.

