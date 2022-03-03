Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:14 IST
Ukrainian diplomats formerly based in Moscow arrived in Latvia on Wednesday evening, Latvia's foreign minister said.
"Latvia welcomes Ukrainian diplomats who left Moscow and crossed the Latvian-Russian border last night," minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday.
Latvia said on Saturday it would give refuge to the diplomats after receiving their plea for help.
