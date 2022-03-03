Left Menu

Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:14 IST
Ukrainian diplomats in Moscow moved to Latvia
Edgars Rinkevics Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Ukrainian diplomats formerly based in Moscow arrived in Latvia on Wednesday evening, Latvia's foreign minister said.

"Latvia welcomes Ukrainian diplomats who left Moscow and crossed the Latvian-Russian border last night," minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted on Thursday.

Latvia said on Saturday it would give refuge to the diplomats after receiving their plea for help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022