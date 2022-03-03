Not clear what Abramovich's promise to donate Chelsea sale proceeds means - UK minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:27 IST
Britain's Damian Hinds security minister said on Thursday he did not understand what the donation of net proceeds from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea football club to help victims of the war in Ukraine meant.
When asked if he understood what the donation of net proceeds meant, Hinds told ITV: "No, because you can define net proceeds in different ways."
When asked about possible sanctions against Abramovich, he said he it would be "neither right nor wise" to comment on individual cases.
