Left Menu

German prosecutors indict man over state-sanctioned plan to kill Chechen dissident

Valid travelled between Germany and Chechnya to accompany an alleged assassin, who was also part of the Chechen security aparatus, prosecutors said in a statement. After arriving in Germany, the two had practiced shooting with the intended weapon and scouted the dissident's residence in December 2020 before Valid was arrested on Jan. 1, 2021, preventing the attack from being carried out.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:29 IST
German prosecutors indict man over state-sanctioned plan to kill Chechen dissident
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors said on Thursday they have indicted a Russian man accused of organising the killing of a Chechen dissident living in Germany on behalf of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov. Valid D., a member of the Chechen security apparatus, had procured a gun, ammunition and silencer and scouted the residence of the Kadyrov critic, where he was living with his brother, also a critic, in summer 2020, prosecutors said.

Valid D., whose full name is withheld from publication under German privacy law, denies the prosecutors' allegations, his defence attorney was cited by Der Spiegel magazine as saying. Valid travelled between Germany and Chechnya to accompany an alleged assassin, who was also part of the Chechen security aparatus, prosecutors said in a statement.

After arriving in Germany, the two had practiced shooting with the intended weapon and scouted the dissident's residence in December 2020 before Valid was arrested on Jan. 1, 2021, preventing the attack from being carried out. He is indicted on charges of agreeing to commit murder, preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state and violating weapons law, according to prosecutors.

The intended victim and his brother advocate on social media for an independent Chechnya, said prosecutors, who added that the victim's killing was also meant to silence his brother. The prosecutors' statement offered no information about the pending trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022