Dalit woman, mother of Walayar's dead siblings pens autobiography

Palakkad (Ker), Mar 3 (PTI): The mother of the Walayar sisters, who has been fighting to get justice for her minor daughters who were found dead under mysterious circumstance in their hut in a span of nearly two months in 2017, is all set to come out with her autobiography.

The Dalit woman said the book would be an account of the hardship she has suffered in life so far and the shocking experiences which she came across after the unexpected death of her daughters in 2017.

Titled as ''Njan Walayar Amma, Peru Bhagyavathi'' (I Am Walayar Mother, Name Bhagyavathi), the book is scheduled to be published on March 4, the fifth death anniversary of her younger daughter.

The woman, in her early 40s, said several persons in society had accused her for various things after the death of her daughters but no one knew the pain and hardships she had suffered in life. ''I believe the book will help change the perception of those people who thought ill about me and depicted me in a bad light,'' she told a TV channel.

The two girls, hailing from Walayar in Palakkad, were found hanging inside their house after alleged sexual assault in 2017.

The eldest of the siblings aged 13 was found hanging inside their hut on January 13, 2017 and her nine-year old sister had died on March 4 in the same manner.

Though the mother had alleged that it was a case of murder, Walayar police came to the conclusion that the girls were sexually abused in an unnatural way by five persons including a juvenile for nearly one year till they were forced to commit suicide by the accused by trespassing into their dwelling.

Terming the loss of her two daughters as untimely, she said she could do nothing against the culprits despite there being ample evidence against them.

''Even a month after my elder daughter died in January 2017, we were denied the copy of her post-mortem report. We got that only after the death of the younger daughter. Only then that we came to know both of them were sexually molested before death. We are still on the streets seeking justice for them,'' the mother said in a breaking voice.

Two persons, hailing from Kannur, have helped her compiling her experiences in the form of a book and it would be released in a function organised in the premises of her tiny house at Attappallam in this northern district.

The mother, who has been on a warpath demanding action against police personnel, had recently tonsured her head as a mark of protest and carried out a state-wide rally seeking justice to her daughters.

She also contested against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging denial of justice by the Left government.

Allowing appeals filed by the state government and the mother of the children, the high court had ordered a retrial in the case in January 2021, observing that there were ''serious lapses'' in the investigation and that there has been ''miscarriage of justice''.

The court had also set aside an October 2019 order of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court acquitting the five accused for want of evidence.

A public outcry and protests had erupted in the state after the acquittal of the accused, seeking justice to the family of the girls.

The LDF government had handed over to the CBI the probe into the death of the two sisters shortly after the Kerala High Court ordered a retrial in the sensational case.

However, a charge sheet, submitted by the CBI before the POCSO court here in December 2021, also said that the girls had died by suicide after they were sexually molested.

