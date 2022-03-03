EU sanctions on Russia starting to have an effect - EU official
The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said on Thursday. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20% also," the official continued.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said on Thursday. "We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said.
"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the rouble is also quite impressive. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20% also," the official continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian Central Bank
- Ukraine
- Russia
- The European Union's
ALSO READ
Moscow sending conflicting signals on Ukraine, EU says
Moscow faces choice between war and diplomacy on Ukraine, EU says
Russia-led fund won't provide Belarus with $3.5 bln, Moscow may refinance some debt instead-Siluanov
Britain made clear to Moscow that NATO's open-door policy won't change, Wallace says
EU to stay alert as long as Moscow does not pull back troops, von der Leyen says