EU sanctions on Russia starting to have an effect - EU official

The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said on Thursday. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20% also," the official continued.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said on Thursday. "We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said.

"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the rouble is also quite impressive. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20% also," the official continued.

