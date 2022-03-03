Left Menu

China says more than 3,000 of its citizens have left Ukraine

"What I want to tell everyone is that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese nationals in Ukraine, and is concerned at all times about whether they are in safety or danger," spokesman Wang Wenbin told the daily briefing. He thanked countries neighbouring Ukraine that allowed Chinese people in and to stay there temporarily.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:56 IST
China says more than 3,000 of its citizens have left Ukraine

More than 3,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine have been safely relocated to neighbouring countries, a foreign ministry spokesman told a media briefing on Thursday.

Unlike many countries, China did not tell its roughly 6,000 citizens in Ukraine to leave in the days leading up to last Thursday's invasion by Russia, announcing evacuation plans soon after it had begun. "What I want to tell everyone is that the Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety of Chinese nationals in Ukraine, and is concerned at all times about whether they are in safety or danger," spokesman Wang Wenbin told the daily briefing.

He thanked countries neighbouring Ukraine that allowed Chinese people in and to stay there temporarily. He did not identify any country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022