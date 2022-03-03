Left Menu

Govt notifies incorporation of valid mobile number in insurance certificate

The Central government has issued notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation reports of road accidents and incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the insurance certificate.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:59 IST
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a press release, the Road Transport Ministry said that it is mandated that the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents should be conducted, the detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting, along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

"It has mandated incorporation of validated mobile number in the certificate of insurance," the press release read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

