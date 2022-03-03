Govt notifies incorporation of valid mobile number in insurance certificate

The Central government has issued notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation reports of road accidents and incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the insurance certificate.

In a press release, the Road Transport Ministry said that it is mandated that the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents should be conducted, the detailed accident report (DAR) and its reporting, along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlements of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

"It has mandated incorporation of validated mobile number in the certificate of insurance," the press release read. (ANI)

