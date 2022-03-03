UK says Russia has deployed thermobaric weapons in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed thermobaric weapons systems in Ukraine and London is worried about how broadly they could be used, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
"How far (Putin) will go, what weapons he will authorise to achieve his ultimate aim, is unknown but we've seen the use of massive amounts of artillery. We've seen the deployment of thermobaric artillery weapon systems and we worry how broad those could go," Wallace said during a visit to Estonia.
