French customs officials seize another cargo vessel over Russia sanctions

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:09 IST
French customs officials have seized another cargo vessel for checks linked to sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the Loiret port in Brittany told Reuters on Thursday.

The vessel, the "Pola Ariake", sails under the flag of Panama, but officials have linked it to Russian ownership.

France had already seized on Feb. 26 a car cargo ship in the English Channel that Washington says was linked to the son of a former Russian spy chief, in one of the first visible displays of the West enforcing sanctions on Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

