Delhi Police files FIR after priest alleges assault by mob accusing him of forced conversion

Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR after a Christian pastor alleged he was assaulted by a mob in the national capital's Fatehpur Beri over suspicion that he was indulging in forced religious conversions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:16 IST
Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR after a Christian pastor alleged he was assaulted by a mob in the national capital's Fatehpur Beri over suspicion that he was indulging in forced religious conversions. The FIR was based on a viral video that purportedly showed the pastor being attacked by a mob on February 25.

A senior officer of the south Delhi police said, "The complainant has alleged that the mob took him to a crossroad where they tied his hands to the divider and started inciting people by saying the complainant had come to do forceful religious conversions." An FIR has been filed under Section 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person),323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt),341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), added the officer.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

