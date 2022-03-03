IAEA board 'deplores' Russian invasion of Ukraine, only two votes against
- Country:
- Austria
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Thursday passed a resolution criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and calling on it to let Ukraine control all its nuclear facilities, with just two votes against, diplomats said.
The board said in its resolution that it "deplores the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine".
Twenty-six countries voted in favour and two voted against with five abstentions, two diplomats said. One diplomat said Russia and China voted against while Pakistan, India, South Africa, Senegal and Vietnam abstained. Mexico and Burundi were absent, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Cambodia's internet gateway raises fears of China-style surveillance
China's Metaverse Industry Committee admits 17 new firms
China's factory inflation hits 6-month low on government curbs
China's potential mRNA COVID vaccine weaker against Omicron-study
Rugby-South Africa agree to stay with Rugby Championship until 2025