Left Menu

I-T dept detects benami assets, hawala transactions after raids on Sena Corporator, BMC contractors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:19 IST
I-T dept detects benami assets, hawala transactions after raids on Sena Corporator, BMC contractors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has found about three dozen properties, including some alleged benami ones, worth Rs 130 crore after it recently raided premises of a Shiv Sena Corporator and some BMC contractors in Mumbai, sources said on Thursday. The department raided more than 35 premises in Maharashtra's capital city on February 25, and the CBDT said in a statement on Thursday that ''preliminary investigation indicates that these contractors have evaded income to the extent of Rs 200 crore on account of...malpractices.'' The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the tax department.

The statement said the raids were carried out against certain contractors executing contracts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a ''prominent'' person and their close associates.

Sources said the ''prominent person'' was Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav, who is also the chairman of the BMC standing committee.

''Numerous incriminating documents, loose sheets and digital evidences have been found and seized. The evidences so seized strongly indicate a close nexus between these contractors and the said (prominent) person,'' the statement alleged.

It said ''particulars of about 3 dozen immovable properties, whose value could be more than Rs 130 crore have also been detected''.

The assets, the CBDT claimed, include properties acquired either in their (prominent person) name or their associates or benamidars (in whose name the benami asset is standing).

''Evidences of their (prominent person) involvement in international hawala transaction and routing of the ill-gotten money to certain foreign jurisdictions have also been recovered,'' according to the statement.

''Loose sheets and excel files with details of unaccounted cash receipts and payments aggregating to several crores have also been seized, which have not been recorded in the regular books of account,'' the CBDT alleged.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had told reporters on the day of the raids that the I-T department action was conducted with an ulterior motive to malign the party and with an eye on the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. The Shiv Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress, rules the BMC at present. In the case of contractors, the CBDT said, the seized documents show the modus-operandi adopted by them for ''large-scale suppression'' of taxable income by inflating their expenses. ''For this purpose, the prominent recourse is over-invoicing of sub-contract expenses through a maze of entities and by claiming non-genuine expenses,'' the statement alleged.

Certain instances show that cash has been taken out from these entities and utilised for obtaining ''undue'' favours for awarding of contracts and also for making "unaccounted" payments for investments in properties, it said.

The CBDT said the probe in the case is continuing and Rs 2 crore cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore have been seized so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022