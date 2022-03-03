Left Menu

EU hears Russian border guards are pressuring those seeking to leave - EU official

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union says it has anecdotal evidence showing that Russian border guards are questioning people planning to leave the country and even denying some the right to do so, an EU official said on Thursday.

"We've already got some anecdotal evidence that Russian border guards are ... questioning people's motives for leaving the country at the moment, and that some people are being denied," the official said.

