Left Menu

France seizes yacht linked to Rosneft's Sechin - Le Maire

French authorities have seized a yacht they linked to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin - a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. The move came as western states are implementing massive sanctions, including asset freezes, against Russia for starting a war against its neighbour Ukraine.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:32 IST
France seizes yacht linked to Rosneft's Sechin - Le Maire
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities have seized a yacht they linked to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin - a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - in the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The move came as western states are implementing massive sanctions, including asset freezes, against Russia for starting a war against its neighbor Ukraine. "Thanks to the French customs officers who are enforcing the European Union's sanctions against those close to the Russian government", Le Maire said in a Tweet.

A finance ministry press said the yacht was owned by an entity of which Sechin had been identified as the main shareholder. Separately, French authorities on Thursday also seized another cargo vessel in the port of Loiret, Brittany, which was also linked to Russian interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022