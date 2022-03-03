Kremlin says Russian troops in Ukraine are heroes
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:32 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as heroes who will go down in history alongside the soldiers who defeated the Nazi Germany, while dismissing rumours about Russia's plans to introduce martial law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a security council meeting on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.
