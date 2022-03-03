Left Menu

At least 18 killed in gold mine collapse in Guinea

At least 18 people were killed when an informal gold mine collapsed this week in western Guinea, the government spokesman said on Thursday. Accidents are common at so-called artisanal mines across West Africa, where they operate without much oversight or regulation. At least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at an artisanal gold mine in northeastern Guinea last May.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:34 IST
At least 18 killed in gold mine collapse in Guinea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guinea

At least 18 people were killed when an informal gold mine collapsed this week in western Guinea, the government spokesman said on Thursday. The accident took place Monday in Gaoual, about 386 km (240 miles) from the capital Conakry, where miners have flocked in recent months to pan for gold.

"For the moment, 18 bodies have been extracted and we are not finished yet. Rescue operations continue," government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo told reporters. Accidents are common at so-called artisanal mines across West Africa, where they operate without much oversight or regulation.

At least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at an artisanal gold mine in northeastern Guinea last May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022