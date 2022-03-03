Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:47 IST
Fire in garment factory in Mumbai; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a garment factory in Byculla area of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said on Thursday.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

The fire broke out in the factory located in Zakaria Industrial Estate around 1.30 pm, the official said.

After being alerted, fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the blaze was doused in about one-and-a-half hours.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

