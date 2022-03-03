Russia ready to talk; won't stop targeting Ukraine military

Left Menu

Russias foreign minister says that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraines military infrastructure. Russia says that made Ukraine a threat to its security.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:54 IST
Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: Flickr

Russia's foreign minister says that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting in Ukraine but will continue to press its effort to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian delegation submitted its demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week and is now waiting for Kyiv's response in talks set for Thursday. Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops, and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia. Russia says that made Ukraine a threat to its security.

