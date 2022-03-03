UK's Truss: We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT

The West needs to make sure no Russian bank has access to the SWIFT messaging system, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday during a visit to Lithuania.

"We worked with the US the EU and G7 to cut off funding for Putin's war machine, kicking Russian banks after the financial system ... we need to go further. We need to make sure no Russian bank has access to SWIFT," Truss told a news conference.

