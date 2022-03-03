Man succumbs to injuries days after being assaulted in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area

A 40-year-old man died at a hospital here, days after allegedly being beaten up by some people in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the Lady Hardinge hospital informed them on Sunday that a person with injuries was admitted to the facility.

The victim, Mangal, was taken to the hospital by his nephew Bhuvan, police said.

Bhuvan stated that around 5 am, he was going to meet his father, who is a security guard in Shiv Market, Sadar Bazar, a senior police officer said.

He spotted his uncle Mangal lying in a pool of blood and unconscious condition near Rui Mandi. Bhuvan took him to Lady Hardinge hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) was initially registered at Sadar Bazar police station and one person was arrested, police said.

The victim died during treatment and the case was converted into that of murder. One more arrest was made, the DCP said.

The main accused, Devendra, has reportedly fled to Nepal as he is a citizen of the neighbouring country. Mangal had allegedly beaten up Devendra's father a few months ago, police added.

