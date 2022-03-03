Disconnect all Russian banks from SWIFT, stop importing energy from Russia, Lithuania tells EU
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:13 IST
The European Union must disconnect all Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system and stop importing energy from Russia, the Lithuanian foreign minister said after meeting UK counterpart Liz Truss on Thursday.
"We must strive that all Russian banks are disconnected from SWIFT, we must dare to refuse energy imports from Russia to Europe," Gabrielius Landsbergis said in Vilnius.
