Ukraine is staging counter-attacks against Russian troops, Ukrainian official says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is able to launch counter-attacks against invading Russian forces even as it defends itself, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
"Help to us is increasing every minute and the strength of the enemy is decreasing every minute. We're not only defending but also counter-attacking," he said in a televised briefing.
