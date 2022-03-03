Left Menu

Ukraine is staging counter-attacks against Russian troops, Ukrainian official says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:19 IST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is able to launch counter-attacks against invading Russian forces even as it defends itself, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

"Help to us is increasing every minute and the strength of the enemy is decreasing every minute. We're not only defending but also counter-attacking," he said in a televised briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

