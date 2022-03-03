Ukraine foreign minister says Germany will send more weapons
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmyro Kuleba on Thursday said Germany had told Ukraine it would send more weapons to support the fight against invading Russian forces.
Kuleba did not say what kind of weapons Germany planned to send or when they would be delivered.
