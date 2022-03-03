BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election - OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique

Poll OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 27%, LE PEN 18%, PECRESSE 14%, ZEMMOUR 12% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN Survey of 1,608 respondents conducted between February 28 and March 3, 2022; margin of error between +/- 1.3 and 2.6 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

