Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election - OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:30 IST
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election - OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

Poll OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF

* MACRON SEEN WITH 27%, LE PEN 18%, PECRESSE 14%, ZEMMOUR 12% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 56% OF VOTE VS LE PEN Survey of 1,608 respondents conducted between February 28 and March 3, 2022; margin of error between +/- 1.3 and 2.6 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

Also Read: Macron hosts talks on how to keep fighting jihadists in Sahel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022