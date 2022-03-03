EU top diplomat calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
The European Union is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "This war needs to stop now. I call for an immediate ceasefire. I call for immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors," Borrell wrote on Twitter. Borrell added the bloc is standing by Moldova, which is hosting more than 20,000 refugee children fleeing the war.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:32 IST
