Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine crisis: 3 more IAF C-17 aircraft take off for Romania, Hungary, Poland to bring back stranded Indians

Three more Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft have taken off for Romania, Hungary, and Poland on Thursday to evacuate the stranded Indian nationals amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:37 IST
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 3 more IAF C-17 aircraft take off for Romania, Hungary, Poland to bring back stranded Indians
Visuals of IAF's C-17 aircraft takes off for Romania, Hungary and Poland (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft have taken off for Romania, Hungary, and Poland on Thursday to evacuate the stranded Indian nationals amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. As per information received by IAF, the first four C-17 aircraft under Operation Ganga evacuated a total of 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

"First four IAF C-17 aircraft under #OperationGanga evacuated 798 Indian nationals using airfields in Romania, Hungary & Poland. They also supplied 9.7 tons of relief material," IAF officials said. Notably, the American C-17 Globemasters and IL-76 transport aircraft are the most capable of flying long distances with around 400 passengers. The C-17 transport aircraft had helped in a big way in evacuating citizens and officials from Kabul when the Taliban captured Afghanistan and forced Americans to exit from there.

For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue. Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help Ukraine with military weapons. The US, Canada, and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won't be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia's borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022