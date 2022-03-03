ASEAN urges end to 'military hostilities' in Ukraine, no mention of Russia
Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries on Thursday called for an immediate end to what they called military hostilities in Ukraine and said they believed there was "still room for a peaceful dialogue".
In a statement that made no mention of Russia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it stood ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue. It said it was "deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity" of the situation.
