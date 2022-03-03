Left Menu

Germany charges former Gambian elite guard with war crimes

Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday he had filed charges against a Gambian man suspected of participating in crimes against humanity, including the killing of a journalist, as a driver in the elite guard of former President Yahya Jammeh.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:43 IST
Germany charges former Gambian elite guard with war crimes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday he had filed charges against a Gambian man suspected of participating in crimes against humanity, including the killing of a journalist, as a driver in the elite guard of former President Yahya Jammeh. The Federal Public Prosecutor (GBA) identified the suspect as Bai L., in line with German privacy rules which bar releasing the surname of suspects.

The charges were filed on Feb. 22 at the higher regional court in the western city of Celle. It did not say how the suspect had reacted to the charges. The GBA said the suspect had been a member of Jammeh's elite guard, known as "the junglers", for three years starting in December 2003, and on at least three occasions drove officers to locations where they fired on the president's opponents.

Bai L. was also charged with being the driver in attacks against a lawyer in 2003, and against another unidentified opponent of Jammeh, probably in 2006. Police detained the suspect a year ago and searched his apartment in the northern city of Hannover.

The GBA did not say whether his arrest had been requested by Gambia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022