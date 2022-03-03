Hungary does not back EU proposal on temporary protection for Ukraine refugees
Hungary does not support the European Commission's proposal to give temporary protection for people fleeing Ukraine as there are clear asylum rules already in place and Hungary will give refugee status to everyone, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Gergely Gulyas added that countries of the Visegrad Four group jointly do not support the proposal.
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.
