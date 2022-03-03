ICC prosecutor: advance team has left to work in Ukraine war crimes probe

Left Menu

An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview. Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia does not recognise the court.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:20 IST
An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview.

Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. "Yesterday I formulated a team and today they are moving to the region," Khan said.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties in the conflict. While Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, it signed a declaration in 2014 giving the court jurisdiction over alleged grave crimes committed on its territory from 2014 onwards regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators. Russia does not recognise the court.

