Man goes missing after jumping into Thane creek
A 27-year-old man from Mumbra area here went missing after jumping into the Thane creek on Thursday morning, a civic official said.Rohit Gupta, resident of Ganesh Nagar, jumped into the creek from the Chuha bridge around 11.30 am, he said.After eye-witnesses reported the incident, fire brigade personnel carried out a search but could not trace him, said Avinash Jadhav, chief of the regional disaster management cell.The search was called off after three hours as high tide began.
