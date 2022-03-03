Man goes missing after jumping into Thane creek

A 27-year-old man from Mumbra area here went missing after jumping into the Thane creek on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

Rohit Gupta, resident of Ganesh Nagar, jumped into the creek from the Chuha bridge around 11.30 am, he said.

After eye-witnesses reported the incident, fire brigade personnel carried out a search but could not trace him, said Avinash Jadhav, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

The search was called off after three hours as high tide began. The operation will be resumed later, he added. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

