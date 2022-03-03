Left Menu

Man goes missing after jumping into Thane creek

A 27-year-old man from Mumbra area here went missing after jumping into the Thane creek on Thursday morning, a civic official said.Rohit Gupta, resident of Ganesh Nagar, jumped into the creek from the Chuha bridge around 11.30 am, he said.After eye-witnesses reported the incident, fire brigade personnel carried out a search but could not trace him, said Avinash Jadhav, chief of the regional disaster management cell.The search was called off after three hours as high tide began.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:25 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

