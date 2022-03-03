Left Menu

Tens of millions in 'potentially mortal danger' in Ukraine - UN

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Tens of millions of people in Ukraine are in "potentially mortal danger" as military operations escalate with bombings of major cities and reports of cluster weapons striking civilian targets, the top U.N. human rights official said on Thursday. Michelle Bachelet, opening an urgent debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council to consider setting up a commission of inquiry into alleged human rights violations by Russia, called for an immediate halt to hostilities which have heavily damaged basic essential services.

"My staff in Ukraine have been contacted by several groups who fear persecution if Russian troops advance, including members of the Crimean Tatar community in mainland Ukraine, as well as prominent human rights defenders and journalists," she told the Geneva forum.

