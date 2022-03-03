Left Menu

Maha: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Thane district

Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents and staying illegally in the country, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested Jainal Jaffar Khan 27, Yasin Arafat Ansari 25 and Pappu Mohammad Mustafa Ansari 32, an official said.

Maha: Three Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Thane district
Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents and staying illegally in the country, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested Jainal Jaffar Khan (27), Yasin Arafat Ansari (25) and Pappu Mohammad Mustafa Ansari (32), an official said. Offences have been registered against the accused under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Foreign Nationals Act and Indian Passports Act at Shanti Nagar police station, he said. The trio had been living in Bhiwandi since the last two years using fabricated identity cards and did not possess any valid documents for their stay, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

