Finland and U.S. Presidents to meet in Washington on Friday
Updated: 03-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:46 IST
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday, Niinisto's office said on Thursday.
"At the meeting in the White House, the presidents will discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine, the implications of the war for the European security order as well as the bilateral cooperation between Finland and the U.S.," it said in a statement.
