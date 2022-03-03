Britain is not being held back on sanctions, moving fast, says PM's spokesman

Britain is not being held back from imposing sanctions on individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, in response to reports that London was struggling with legal demands.

"We're not being held back from introducing sanctions, in fact we've introduced the largest ever package of economic sanctions ever placed on a G20 country. We've gone further and faster than we've ever gone before," he told reporters.

"Of course ... we keep under constant review whether or not we can do more to allow us to go even faster," he said, adding that for sanctions on individuals, the government had to make sure they had a solid legal case before imposing them.

